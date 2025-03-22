Advertisement
Formula 1
F1: Positives for Liam Lawson despite 14th-place finish in Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
Lawson performs risky overtake in F1 race.

A 14th-place finish in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race might not feel like much to write home about for Liam Lawson but the Kiwi should take solace from his performance over the 19-lap affair.

Needing time on track and behind the wheel of Red Bull’s RB21, Lawson was afforded both in the weekend’s first race as vital preparation for Sunday’s 56-lap Grand Prix.

In his first competitive outing at the Shanghai International Circuit, Lawson gained five positions on track after starting 19th, a feat only matched by Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Lawson’s performance should be expected, given he’s in a superior car. However, when considering the difficulty the 23-year-old has shown in adapting to his new team, and the nature of sprint weekends reducing practice time, the sprint race was an overwhelming success for the Kiwi before the Grand Prix.

Given the sprint race resulted in all but one driver going from start to finish on one set of tyres, the experience gained by Lawson will be more important than any points he might have gained from finishing in the top eight.

Sir Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to take his maiden victory after moving from Mercedes to Ferrari in the off-season, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took second after a late overtake on world champion Max Verstappen, who finished third.

Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who won the season-opening race in Melbourne last weekend, could only manage eighth place after qualifying in sixth.

The 20 drivers will return to the track in a few hours for Grand Prix qualifying, with the race itself happening on Sunday evening (NZ time).

After qualifying in 20th place on Friday, Lawson was given a slight boost by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg being relegated to start from the pit lane after changing his suspension set-up.

And after getting through the challenging opening corner, the longest on the Formula One calendar, Lawson slowly but surely got to work learning the circuit in race conditions.

On lap four, Lawson closed in on Alpine’s Jack Doohan and showed confidence to brake late into the hairpin at turn 14 and successfully overtake the Australian.

However, Lawson made contact with Doohan in doing so and was investigated for the pass, but the stewards found no further action was warranted.

The turn 14 hairpin proved to be Lawson’s ally three laps later, where he pulled off an identical manoeuvre on Haas’ Esteban Ocon to move into 17th.

On lap 10, Lawson overtook the Sauber of Gabriel Bortoleto at turn one, taking the outside line and holding his composure to keep his position as the corner moved from the long right-hander into an immediate left.

In a battle with Red Bull stablemate Isack Hadjar, Williams’ Carlos Sainz suffered damage – again at turn 14 – and was forced to pit, but not before he also lost a position to Lawson.

And after one final overtake on Haas’ Ollie Bearman in the closing laps, Lawson ran out of time to move up the placings further as he closed in on Hadjar’s Racing Bulls car.

However, more significantly, both Lawson and Verstappen were able to gather further data on how the RB21’s tyres perform on the long straights and corners of the Shanghai circuit – information that could prove priceless as the pair return for qualifying later on Saturday night.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.

