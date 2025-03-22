Sir Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to take his maiden victory after moving from Mercedes to Ferrari in the off-season, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took second after a late overtake on world champion Max Verstappen, who finished third.

Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who won the season-opening race in Melbourne last weekend, could only manage eighth place after qualifying in sixth.

The 20 drivers will return to the track in a few hours for Grand Prix qualifying, with the race itself happening on Sunday evening (NZ time).

After qualifying in 20th place on Friday, Lawson was given a slight boost by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg being relegated to start from the pit lane after changing his suspension set-up.

And after getting through the challenging opening corner, the longest on the Formula One calendar, Lawson slowly but surely got to work learning the circuit in race conditions.

On lap four, Lawson closed in on Alpine’s Jack Doohan and showed confidence to brake late into the hairpin at turn 14 and successfully overtake the Australian.

However, Lawson made contact with Doohan in doing so and was investigated for the pass, but the stewards found no further action was warranted.

The turn 14 hairpin proved to be Lawson’s ally three laps later, where he pulled off an identical manoeuvre on Haas’ Esteban Ocon to move into 17th.

On lap 10, Lawson overtook the Sauber of Gabriel Bortoleto at turn one, taking the outside line and holding his composure to keep his position as the corner moved from the long right-hander into an immediate left.

In a battle with Red Bull stablemate Isack Hadjar, Williams’ Carlos Sainz suffered damage – again at turn 14 – and was forced to pit, but not before he also lost a position to Lawson.

And after one final overtake on Haas’ Ollie Bearman in the closing laps, Lawson ran out of time to move up the placings further as he closed in on Hadjar’s Racing Bulls car.

However, more significantly, both Lawson and Verstappen were able to gather further data on how the RB21’s tyres perform on the long straights and corners of the Shanghai circuit – information that could prove priceless as the pair return for qualifying later on Saturday night.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.