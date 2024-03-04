The Ferrari Ferrari F512M stolen from former Formula One driver Gerhard Berger 28 years ago which has been recovered. Photo / Metropolitan Police

A very fast car has made a very slow return.

British police said today that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.

The red Ferrari F512M was one of two sports cars taken while their drivers were in Imola for the San Marino Grand Prix in April 1995.

Gone in 60 seconds… case solved by the Met in 4 days after a 28 year mystery.



Through international enquiries and working with the @NCA_UK, officers recovered Gerhard Berger’s Ferrari which was stolen in Italy in 1995.



Find out more 👇https://t.co/UnwRqwLcLa pic.twitter.com/3hIlF8WStS — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 4, 2024

Neither was ever found, until London’s Metropolitan Police force was tipped off by the manufacturer in January that a Ferrari in the process of being sold to a US buyer by a UK broker had been flagged as a stolen vehicle.

The force’s Organized Vehicle Crime Unit investigated and found the car had been brought to Britain from Japan in late 2023. Officers seized the car, which the force said is valued at close to £350,000 (NZ$729,000).

“Our inquiries were painstaking and included contacting authorities from around the world,” said Constable Mike Pilbeam, who led the investigation.

Red Ferrari F512M that was stolen in Italy in April 1995 has been recovered by the Metropolitan Police.

“We worked quickly with partners including the National Crime Agency, as well as Ferrari and international car dealerships, and this collaboration was instrumental in understanding the vehicle’s background and stopping it from leaving the country.”

No one has been arrested, and the second stolen Ferrari remains missing.

The interior of the Ferrari F512M stolen from former Formula One driver Gerhard Berger 28 years ago.

Ferrari manufactured 501 of the F512M model between 1994 and 1996. The car has a top speed of 315 kilometres an hour (196 miles per hour).