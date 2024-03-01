The 2024 Formula One season fires into action this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit. Unfortunately for Kiwi fans, Liam Lawson does not have a seat this year. However, he is the designated reserve driver for both Red Bull-branded teams. As we saw last year, you never know what might happen during an F1 season – Lawson might yet land an F1 ticket.

Red Bull Racing adviser Helmut Marko hinted at the end of 2023 the team may look at putting Lawson in some races this year to gain more information on the Kiwi’s F1 potential.

When asked about this and Lawson getting a seat in 2025, Marko told OE24: “Yes, and before that he should at least drive a few more races so that we can see where his potential really lies.”

In the meantime, the Weekend Herald has taken a look at five talking points for the 2024 F1 season and how each may affect Lawson.

Passing Perez

There have been rumours in the off-season about Sergio Perez’s tenure at the senior Red Bull team. If he doesn’t perform at least as a foil to Max Verstappen, or encounters unforeseen challenges during the season and isn’t competitive, it’s possible he may be replaced by either Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda.

This would provide an opportunity for Lawson to step back into the Red Bull junior team, Visa Cash App RB, and further showcase his undoubted skills. If he performs there, Lawson could have a shot at being the new Red Bull senior team driverfor 2025.

Sargeant’s major issue

There will be a lot of eyes on Williams driver Logan Sargeant this season after a less-than-stellar start to his F1 career. In 2024, he will have to be a consistent point scorer and maximise the car’s potential.

Sargeant’s adaptability to the various tracks and conditions will have to improve and he will need to qualify further up the grid. If Sargeant repeats his mistakes of last year this could open the door for Lawson as he proved in 2023 that he can score points.

Red Bull Racing management has told Lawson he’s on course for a drive in 2025, but will he want to wait on what is just a promise when he could potentially jump straight into a seat with an ever-improving team?

The Max factor

The all-conquering Verstappen is an odds-on favourite to dominate the 2024 season and testing showed Red Bull Racing has a fast car. The season could easily see the Dutchman collect another world title while the rest of field scraps among themselves.

Perez will again probably be bridesmaid, albeit a distant second. Lewis Hamilton will be concentrating on his move to Ferrari for 2025 and on last year’s form is becoming a spent force.

For Lawson to be inside the Red Bull Racing tent can only be a good thing. To be able to have first-hand experience of how the team build success and watching how Verstappen maximises what he’s given puts him on a great learning curve. He’ll also be spending a fair chunk of time on the simulator as well.

The kids are all right

The 2024 season could see teams shift away from veteran racers to the more dynamic youngsters coming through. Should a seasoned driver not perform this year, some teams may want to take a punt on a younger driver.

Younger drivers from F2 made a significant impact in 2023, challenging the more established drivers. There will be discussions around whether experience or youthful audacity prove more valuable in championship standings. This will only bode well for Lawson twofold. One, he is still young and has incredible self-belief and two, he has proved he can collect points in the category. If there are any driver replacements, Lawson is in the box seat to open discussions.

Best of frenemies

Driver rivalries, teammate dynamics and internal team relationships all influence how a team and driver perform. There will inevitably be a few drivers who know that Lawson is a proven quantity who can keep them all honest.

There has been speculation about Lawson’s long-term future in the sport and many teams will know of his potential and could possibly use it to motivate their incumbent drivers. Therefore, Lawson could have an impact on how some drivers approach the season knowing he’s the first cab off the rank for discussion if they don’t perform. Not a bad situation for the New Zealander to be in.

Qualifying results for the Bahrain GP

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. George Russell (Mercedes) 4. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari)

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

7. Lando Norris (McLaren) 8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 10. Nico Hulkenberg (Hass)

11. Yuki Tsunoda (Visa Cash App RB) 12. Lance Stroll (Astron Martin)

13. Alex Albon (Williams) 14. Daniel Ricciardo (Visa Cash App RB)

15. Kevin Magnussen (Hass) 16. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber)

17. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) 18. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

19. Esteban Ocon (Apline) 20. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)