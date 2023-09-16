Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport
Updated

Motorsport: Top step matter of time for Andre Heimgartner

Eric Thompson
By
3 mins to read
Kiwi driver Andre Heimgartner. Photo / Getty

Kiwi driver Andre Heimgartner. Photo / Getty

Andre Heimgartner isn’t too bothered that he hasn’t added to his maiden Supercars win of two years ago.

The fact the Kiwi is challenging the leaders more consistently this season is satisfying, with six podium

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport