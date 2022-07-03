Scott McLaughlin for Team Penske at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. Photo / Getty

Scott McLaughlin for Team Penske at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. Photo / Getty

Scott McLaughlin has claimed his second victory of the IndyCar season after taking out the Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio this morning.

Starting in second behind Pato O'Ward, the Kiwi benefitted from a yellow flag to take his first pit stop and hold first place.

It's a much-needed boost for McLaughlin after a poor run of form lately.

He won the opening race of the season in St. Petersburg before a second placing in Texas to top the standings but then failed to crack the top five in the last six races which saw him drop to ninth before today's win.

Fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon, a six-time winner at Mid-Ohio, finished fifth.

McLaughlin's parents Wayne and Diane were on course for the victory after joining their son in May after 31 months apart due to Covid-19.

More to come...