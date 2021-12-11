Motorsport: Red Bull demands take-down of controversial TV ad ahead of F1 finale

Sky Sports UK's controversial Formula One advertisement. Source / Twitter

Sky Sports UK has pulled footage of Max Verstappen's high-speed Silverstone crash with Lewis Hamilton from a 'Merry Christmas' message on their Formula 1 channel, following pressure from Red Bull over its 'poor taste'.

The short link showed Verstappen's Red Bull careering backwards, in slow motion, across the gravel trap, en route into the barriers at Copse at close to 270kph. In the race in July, the Dutchman went on to hit the barriers at an estimated 51G and had to be taken to hospital for a check up.

The race was crucial in terms of the title battle, with Mercedes' Hamilton going on to win and taking 25 points despite receiving a time penalty for the incident after being found by stewards to be at fault.

The use of the collision did not sit well with Red Bull, and Telegraph Sport understands that they expressed their dissatisfaction to Sky, who obliged and removed the clip from their dedicated F1 channel.

The incident is a particular flashpoint of the 2021 season that did not sit well with Verstappen, who accused Hamilton and Mercedes of 'disrespecting' him with how they celebrated the victory while he was still undergoing medical checks.

Verstappen wrote on Twitter the evening after the July race: "Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track.

"Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour but we move on."

Sky Sports UK have been approached for comment.

The two drivers head into this weekend's eagerly-anticipated season finale in Abu Dhabi level on points, knowing whoever finishes in front will win the championship.

Verstappen has one extra win to his name this season, however, meaning should neither driver finish the race it is the 24 year-old who will be awarded the title.

Unsurprisingly, the build-up has been dominated by talk of potential controversy given the number of skirmishes the two have been involved in this year. Verstappen was given 15 seconds of time penalties at the last race in Saudi Arabia as he tried desperately - and ultimately unsuccessfully - to keep Hamilton behind him.

The Dutch driver said on Friday that he felt he was being unfairly victimised by the stewards, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner used his final press conference before the race to stress that he, too, felt his driver had been singled out unfairly for criticism.

"Allegations about his driving, his driving style, and his driving standards...there's a narrative that's been pushed," Horner said. "But Max brings new fans in. We do not want him to change. We want him to drive in exactly the manner which has put him on the precipice of a world title.

"The mental pressure has been immense this year. It's right that he feels aggrieved with some of those decisions. All you want as a driver is consistency. That's the biggest thing."

Horner conceded that Mercedes now had the faster car, but said "anything could still happen".

"The most important thing is for Max to enjoy this weekend," he said. "To attack the weekend in the way that has given him the nine wins [this season], and to enjoy it. He's driven phenomenally well. Since the summer break we haven't had the fastest car. Max has kept us in this championship.

"As a 24-year-old young man, to go up against a 36-year-old seven-times world champion, under such scrutiny, is outstanding. We're incredibly proud."