Christian Horner Team Red Bull Racing Principal, celebrating on the podium during the Grand Prix Formula One of Abu Dhabi. Photo / Getty

Christian Horner Team Red Bull Racing Principal, celebrating on the podium during the Grand Prix Formula One of Abu Dhabi. Photo / Getty

A spot of Formula One gamesmanship from Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

His £4000 bid at a charity auction has won what's described as a money-can't-buy opportunity to tour the rival Mercedes factory.

The tour will allow him to see how the eight-time Constructors Champions design, test and build their F1 cars.

Horner's quipped he'll be fascinated to see how they are spending their budget cap.

Mercedes have been saved by the fine print, which states that employees of other F1 teams are "not eligible" to take the tour.