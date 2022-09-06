21-year-old Finnish prodigy Kalle Rovanpera. Photo / Getty

A 21-year-old could be crowned world rally champion on Kiwi shores.

The 29-strong driver lineup for Rally New Zealand (RNZ) has been confirmed, headlined jointly by Finnish prodigy Kalle Rovanpera and eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier.

There are 11 entrants in the WRC elite category with Hayden Paddon and Shane van Gisbergen highlighting a further 12 in WRC2 and six other Kiwis in the international field.

Rovanpera looks odds-on to become the youngest world rally champion in history.

He leads the WRC standings by 72 points and can lock up the title at Rally Greece this weekend.

With 30 points total on offer per rally and four rounds remaining, a lead of 90 points would assure the Finn the championship before Rally New Zealand.

RNZ CEO Michael Goldstein is crossing his fingers Rovanpera will hold out for one more rally and bring the spotlight to Aotearoa.

"We'll all be watching with great interest this weekend in Greece because if Kalle Rovanpera doesn't wrap up the world championship there, then the world's eyes are going to be on us. It'll be unbelievable if he's in a position to win the world championship at Rally New Zealand."

Sebastien Ogier - whose eight titles are second only to Sebastien Loeb's nine - is considered one of the greatest rally drivers of all time.

Goldstein says securing the Frenchman's signature is a huge win.

"This is one of the rallies he has not won around the world, so I think that's one of his motivations coming down. This is the second chance Kiwi fans will get to see him. Last time was in 2010 when he was just starting out his career; and in the meantime he's had an unbelievable career."

The WRC2 is also set to get plenty of traction, with a strong contingent of New Zealanders alongside Australia's top driver.

Goldstein says the dynamic will be a big drawcard for local fans.

"Within the WRC2 we've got this awesome transtasman battle where you've got Hayden Paddon, Shane van Gisbergen and Ben Hunt taking on Harry Bates. I think that's going to be really interesting to see who comes out on top."

Rally New Zealand runs from September 29 to October 2.