New Zealand racing legend Greg Murphy's dream of competing at one final Bathurst 1000 may be over.

Murphy, a four-time winner of Australia's premiere motorsport event, is lined up to compete as a wild card entry with fellow kiwi and co-driver Richie Stanaway in a car supplied by Erebus Racing.

However, fulltime Erebus driver Will Brown's car suffered extensive damage in the penultimate race at Pukekohe Park Raceway on Sunday and, if irreparable, he would have priority to take the wheel of the car Murphy and Stanaway had expected to race at Bathurst, it being Erebus' only backup car.

Murphy, appearing as part of Fox's television coverage of the Pukekohe event, admitted on air that his chances of using that particular car at Bathurst now look slim.

"I don't think they've got time. The problem with this is you take a quick look at it and you go 'wow'," Murphy said. "I don't see how that car can be repaired. That car is the spare car, that's the only other car Erebus have."

Erebus Racing CEO Barry Ryan agreed with Murphy's assessment of the car when asked by motorsport.com if he thought Brown's car could be repaired.

"First thought is no, but we're never going to give up.

"We've already had offers to borrow cars and stuff but this is an Erebus project: we're not putting Murph and Richie in some other car that we have sort of bashed together as a half-arsed car.

"Unless we can do it probably, we're not doing it. Unfortunately, we have got a championship with two drivers, so the wildcard will miss out if someone needs to miss out."

If Murphy misses out on a Bathurst ride, it will be for the second time in two years after himself and Stanaway were ruled out of the 2021 field by Covid, after failing to secure a required MIQ spot that would have guaranteed their return to New Zealand following the race.

Murphy last tackled Mount Panorama eight years ago with mixed results before he retired.

In 2014 he suffered an electrical fault on the start line that affected the dash on the steering wheel, and in 2013 crashed heavily into a fence wrapped around a tree above the cutting.

If a miracle occurs and Brown's car is repaired, then Murphy says he will be racing at Bathurst for Stanaway and the motorsport fans who have supported him over the years.

"This time there is no pressure, no expectation, I'm excited to see what happens," said Murphy.

"We are going there to compete, to represent, for Richie Stanaway, putting him back in a car."