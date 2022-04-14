Voyager 2021 media awards
Advertisement

Motorsport: Meet Liam Lawson - The Kiwi Formula 1 prospect scouted by Red Bull Racing

7 minutes to read
Liam Lawson has been part of the Red Bull junior team since 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Many kids playing video games of their favourite sports dream they might one day get to play on the same stage as their heroes.

Kiwi motor racer Liam Lawson is living that fantasy.

It was

