Max Verstappen steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo / AP

Formula One champion Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for his first win of the season and 21st of his career today.

The race under floodlights was held two days after an attack on a nearby oil depot by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Leclerc was aiming for back-to-back victories after winning the season-opener in Bahrain from pole position last week, but Verstappen overtook him on Lap 47 of 50 after some thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing between them.

Leclerc remains top of the standings after two races.

"It was not enough today," Leclerc said. "I really enjoyed that race, it was hard racing but fair! Every race should be like this. It was fun, I wanted to win today."

"We had two very different configurations with the Red Bulls. We were quite quick in the corner, but slow in straights. It was extremely difficult for me to cover Max in the straight. Max did a great job, it was a fun race," he added.

Carlos Sainz Jr. finished in third place to make it another podium double for Ferrari after he was second in Bahrain where Leclerc had brilliantly repelled three attacks from Verstappen, who retired right near the end of that race with teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez bounced back with a superb pole position on Sunday but finished fourth, while seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton could manage only one point for Mercedes in 10th place after starting 15th.

His teammate George Russell fared better in fifth but Mercedes again looked way off the pace.

