Motorsport: Max Verstappen says he's lost respect for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Max Verstappen (R) watches on as Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory in Saudi Arabia. Photo / Getty

Max Verstappen says he's lost respect for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes this season, having seen a "different side" to his rivals.

As the build-up to Monday's title-deciding race in the desert intensified, Red Bull's joint-championship leader added that he felt he had been unfairly victimised by stewards.

The Dutchman claimed that two other drivers were allowed to get away with manoeuvres for which he was punished in Saudi Arabia last weekend. Verstappen was twice ordered to give back positions gained unfairly, and was also docked 15 seconds in time penalties.

"Clearly things don't apply for everyone because the things I did in terms of defending, two other guys didn't get a mention or penalty," he said. "I don't understand because I thought I was just racing hard. What happened for me clearly didn't deserve any penalty.

"It is only me who gets it and fighting at the front people are a bit more critical, I guess.

"For me, I was not wrong. [But] clearly only I was wrong somehow. Like I said, other people do exactly the same thing and get nothing. Both of us [himself and Hamilton] were off the track into turn one and somehow they judged that it was my fault. That I don't agree with."

Verstappen said he felt the penalty he was given in Jeddah last weekend for "sudden" and "erratic" braking on lap 37, having been ordered to give the lead back to Hamilton, was similarly unfair.

"The other penalty as well I don't agree with, then afterwards he pushes me off the track, he even looks at me and he gets a warning for that," he said. "It is not how it should be and also not fair because it seems other drivers can do different things and only I get a penalty."

Michael Masi, the FIA race director, on Friday reminded all drivers that he had the power to remove championship points and issue race bans for unsportsmanlike behaviour. Verstappen, though, said he would not change his driving on Monday.

"Why should I change when others are allowed to race like that. I think everyone should be allowed to race like that," he said.

"To be honest, the only thing I ask for is that it is fair for everyone and that is not the case at the moment. Up until now it has been quite inconsistent, that is for sure, but I am here to win the race."

Verstappen, who heads into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looking for his maiden title, made his comments in his own press conference on Friday, before the main FIA conference where he was paired with Hamilton. The 24-year-old was far more bullish on his own, saying he had seen a different side to Hamilton and Mercedes this year. "Yes, very much so, and not in a positive way," he said.

Hamilton, for his part, said he was not worried by the possibility of collisions or the thought that the race could be decided in the stewards' room should the two rivals clash on the track.

"I honestly don't give it any energy," he said. "I'm just here to do the best job I can with the team. Hopefully they [the stewards] won't need to be used and we have a great race and move forwards. I don't really particularly have an opinion about it. I don't want to see the stewards as much as they don't want to see me."