Motorsport: Max Verstappen hits out at Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' documentaries

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Max Verstappen are in the midst of an epic title battle in the current season of Formula One. Photos / Photosport

Max Verstappen has attacked Netflix's hugely popular Drive to Survive documentaries – saying he had declined to feature in later programmes because "they would fake a lot of stuff."

Speaking ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Formula One's current championship leader said he was happy to accept the trade-off that he would have a lower profile as a result.

The 24-year-old has a six-point lead over Hamilton with six races remaining in a tense title fight that has tilted back and forth all season.

Verstappen accepts he may not have as great a profile in the US market as some rivals, having chosen not to participate in the Netflix series. "I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America, but from my side as a driver, I don't like being part of it," he said in an interview with the AP news agency.

The Dutch driver claimed that when he participated in interviews in earlier seasons of the show, the quotes were later applied to situations he was not discussing and "they would fake a lot of stuff."

"They faked a few rivalries which they don't really exist," he said. "So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show. I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen."

When asked whether he and Hamilton are rivals, he added: "Probably in the Netflix show we will be. We one time bumped into each other walking, so probably that will be in there."

His title fight with Hamilton has been packed with drama this season. The two have crashed racing each other twice so far this season, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner accused Hamilton of making a "desperate move" on the opening lap at Silverstone that crashed Verstappen out of the race.

Verstappen was sent to the hospital after that crash, where he slammed into a tire barrier at an impact that broke the seat in his Red Bull and caused an estimated $1.8 million worth of damage.

In Austin, he'll be racing a circuit where Hamilton has won five of the eight races held on the permanent road course. Verstappen in five visits has scored two podiums and only finished ahead of Hamilton once, in 2018 when he edged Hamilton for second.

"I am pretty relaxed to be honest. I know it's a tight battle but at the end of the day I can't do more than my best, so I try to prepare the best way possible and enjoy it," Verstappen said. "The amount of times you are in a championship battle, I don't know how many times that will be."

Telegraph Sport have contacted Netflix and are awaiting a a response.