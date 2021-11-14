Motorsport: Lewis Hamilton shocks Max Verstappen to win Brazilian GP

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, front, steers his car followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen , during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track. Photo / AP

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, front, steers his car followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen , during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track. Photo / AP

Ending a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix today and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty — the second Hamilton faced this weekend in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen, the winner of the race's previous edition in 2019, finished second and saw his lead in the driver's championship shrink to 14 points, with three races left. The winner of a race gets 25 points.

"Let's keep pushing," Hamilton said on team radio. He took a Brazil flag to celebrate his win, just as his idol Ayrton Senna did.

Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, finished third and Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth with the Mexican clocking the fastest lap of the race.

CLASSIFICATION: BRAZIL



Confirmation of a famous win for @LewisHamilton, after an incredible performance all weekend in Sao Paulo 🏆#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/fw86fo2wRD — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2021

UPDATED DRIVER STANDINGS:



Three races to go

14 points in it

What a season

What a title race #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/SexlILlbpZ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2021

Verstappen led most of the race after the first turn, when he overtook polesitter Bottas. But Hamilton, who rose from 10th to third position in just six laps, went ahead of Verstappen on lap 59, putting a raucous crowd on their feet at Interlagos.

Hamilton finished the race with a 10-second advantage over Verstappen.

That was one of the best drives I've ever seen in F1. By anyone. Utterly awesome. #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) November 14, 2021