Hayden Paddon is looking to start his 2022 season in form. Photo / Photosport

Hayden Paddon will be sharing the limelight with an Olympic champion in the Otago Rally this weekend, with Hamish Bond set to be on the starting line.

The three-time gold medallist rower will be making his motorsport debut at the New Zealand Rally Championship opener, after successful careers in rowing and cycling.

Paddon, the five-time national champion, said it was great to have the Kiwi sporting icon involved in the event this weekend and was happy to share some advice for the rally rookie.

"It's going to be so different for him from anything he's probably ever done before. He's jumping in the deep end," Paddon said.

"For him, it's all about enjoying it, and if he can get to the finish line I think that would be a massive achievement.

"It's awesome to see people from different sports involved in our sport. It brings a few more people in and shows a bit more interest for what we're doing."

Paddon, New Zealand's most prolific rally driver, is at the other end of the experience spectrum - eyeing his biggest season in years ahead of the World Rally Championship returning to Auckland in September for the first time in a decade.

The 34-year-old will partner with longstanding co-driver John Kennard once more, ahead of a return to WRC2 later this year. The pair won the WRC's Rally of Argentina together back in 2016 - New Zealand's first and only stage win.

"We're probably like a married couple. It's been 17 years now. It just works really well in the car. We both enjoy it and we're very competitive people as well.

"We're still trying to achieve things together. Especially with the big year ahead not just here in New Zealand but also over in Europe."

Paddon and Kennard have won the last five Otago Rally events outright, with a bid to make it six straight and start his the 2022 season in a strong way this weekend.

"We've had some success here in the past but that's not to say we aren't always looking for more.

"We've done this event a few times now, we've got a few stage records and things to aim for and that's certainly what we'll be striving for in terms of maximising our performance.

"The whole team has put a lot of work into the offseason in making sure the car and us inside the car are all ready to go and perform at our best.

"It's all about setting a standard at the start of the season and then using that to carry the momentum forward."