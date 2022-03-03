Artem Sitak was tormented by the Ukraine war ahead of Davis Cup tie. Video / NZ Herald

Formula One has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix following the country's invasion of Ukraine, saying that Russia "will not have a race" in the future.

F1 already canceled this year's race, which had been scheduled to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25. But following further discussions this week, F1 went a step further and ended a contract which ran until 2025.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix," F1 said in a statement. "Russia will not have a race in the future."

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and several other drivers said last week they would not have raced in Russia even if F1 had decided to go there.

The decision means Vladimir Putin will miss out on seeing any races on a brand new purpose-built track that was due to host Formula One in his home town of St Petersburg from 2023. The track, named Igora Drive, reportedly cost NZ$395m.

Vladimir Putin had surely hoped to witness Formula One in St Petersburg. Photo / Getty

The FIA has also already confirmed that Russian and Belarusian drivers will have to compete under neutral status this season, while UK Motorsport went a step further on Thursday by banning all licence holders from the two nations from competing in Britain - meaning Haas F1's Nikita Mazepin will not be allowed to race at Silverstone this season if he retains his seat on the grid.

Meanwhile, Red Bull have confirmed a new five-year deal for 2021 world champion Max Verstappen, tying him to the team until the end of the 2028 season. The 24 year-old described the decision to stay as "easy".

Verstappen had been expected to sign a new contract with Red Bull after winning last year's drivers' crown, with Lewis Hamilton having agreed his own contract extension with Mercedes last summer.

And the new world champion - who claimed his title in wildly controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi last December - negotiated a bumper new deal worth roughly £35 million per season in recent weeks.

"I really enjoy being part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision," Verstappen said in a statement. "I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it's about keeping the number one on the car long-term."

Verstappen was already tied to Red Bull until the end of the 2023 season, and his new five-year deal is in addition to the original deal.

- with The Daily Telegraph UK