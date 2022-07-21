Michael Schumacher with wife Corinna in 1998. Photo / Getty

Michael Schumacher still watches F1 at home as he continues his recovery from a horror skiing accident, his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has revealed.

Todt gave a rare insight into the seven-time F1 world champion's condition in an interview with German TV channel RTL.

"I don't miss Michael, I see him," he said.

"Yes, it's true, I watch races with Michael. But sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together."

Schumacher suffered a near-fatal brain injury when skiing in the French resort of Meribel in December 2013.

His condition has been shrouded in secrecy for the past nine years, thanks mainly due to wife Corinna, who has vowed to protect his privacy as he recovers at home in Lake Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport this week, Schumacher's former manager Willi Weber claimed he has been prevented from visiting the ex-driver.

"I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna and she didn't answer," the 80-year-old said.

"I called Jean Todt to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – it's too early.

"I called the next day and no one answered. I didn't expect behaviour like that and I'm still angry about it. They kept me out, telling me it's too early, well now it's too late. It's been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is.

"I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life. But since then we have only heard lies from them."

Corinna has been fiercely protective of her husband since the accident and revealed how the family — including the couple's son Mick and daughter Gina — have dealt with the traumatic situation over the past eight years.

"Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I find," Corinna told Netflix documentary SCHUMACHER.

"We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

"We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.

"Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael."

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Rome last year, Piero Ferrari — the son of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari vice-chairman of the famous car manufacturer — provided a glimpse into Schumacher's condition.

"I'm sorry we talk about him today as if he were dead," he said. "He's not dead, he's there but he can't communicate."

Piero also spoke briefly about his relationship with Schumacher.

"I had the pleasure of having Schumacher as a guest at home and drinking a bottle of red wine together," he said.

"He really enjoyed having these moments of intimacy and tranquillity."

Schumacher's son, Mick, is now racing in F1 for the Haas team, but he has also made no comment on his father's condition.