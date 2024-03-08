Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Follow the action as Moana Pasifika host the Melbourne Rebels in Hamilton.

- Julian Savea stands alone as Super Rugby Pacific’s all-time leading try scorer, bagging the 61st of his career against the Rebels.

- The Rebels held a 19-10 halftime lead against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton, and went on to close out a 29-23 win.

- Moana Pasifika led 20-19 with 29 minutes to play, but the Rebels finished strong.

- Melbourne wing Andrew Kellaway opened the scoring just five minutes into the contest. Ryan Louwrens, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Lachie Anderson and Glen Vaihu also got across the line for the visitors, while Moana Pasifika’s tries came from Allan Craig and Savea.

Moana Pasifika: Danny Toala, Pepesana Patafilo, Henry Taefu, Julian Savea, Anzelo Tuitavuki, William Havili, Ere Enari, Lotu Inisi, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Jacob Norris, Allan Craig, Tom Savage, Sione Mafielo, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole.

Reserves: Tomasi Maka, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Irie Papuni, Melani Matavao, Christian Lealiifano, Kyren Taumoefolau.

Melbourne Rebels: Jake Strachan, Lachie Anderson, Filipo Daugunu, David Feliuai, Andrew Kellaway, Carter Gordon, Ryan Louwrens, Rob Leota (c), Vaiolini Ekuasi, Josh Kemeny, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Sam Talakai, Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon.

Reserves: Ethan Dobbins, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Daniel Maiava, James Tuttle, Glen Vaihu, Lukas Ripley.