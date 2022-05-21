Mixed bag for New Zealand at world sevens series in Toulouse

New Zealand have sailed into the women's semi-finals at the world sevens series event at Toulouse without conceding a point - but the Kiwi men have been bounced out before the quarter-finals.
After losing their final pool game 29-14 to Australia, the All Blacks Sevens wound up on the wrong end of a three-way tie on points differential, as the Aussies and United States advanced to the quarter-finals.
It was a lot smoother for the Black Ferns Sevens, who beat a determined Canada in their final preliminary, before overwhelming Brazil in the quarter-finals, keeping their fourth clean sheet in the process.
The NZ women barely touched the ball in the first half against Canada but somehow led 5-0 at halftime, then ran in two more tries in the second half.
Drawn against the best third-placed team, the Black Ferns proved no match for the South Americans in their knockout match, with Portia Woodman recording a hat-trick of tries and Michaela Blyde grabbing a double in a 41-0 romp.
New Zealand now face Fiji in the semi-finals, after the Pacific team toppled Olympic silver medallists France. On the other side of the draw, Australia face Ireland for a place in the final.
The NZ men take on Spain in the ninth-place semi-final, with the prospect of playing South Africa for the bowl trophy.
Black Ferns Sevens 17 (Brazier, Hotham & Fitzpatrick tries; Pouri-Lane conversion) Canada 0
Quarter-final - Black Ferns Sevens 41 (Woodman 3, Blyde 2, Pouri-Lane & Kaka tries; Pouri-Lane 2 & Willison conversions) Brazil 0
All Blacks Sevens 14 (Carter & Nicole tries; McGarvey-Black & Ware conversions) Australia 29 (Hutchison 2, Dowling, Toole & Roache tries; Roache 2 conversions)
All Blacks Sevens 28 (Rush 2, Rokolisoa & Solo tries; Rokolisoa 2, Rush & McGarvey-Black conversions) Wales 0