Michael Hendry. Photo / Photosport

After almost a year to the day Michael Hendry announced he had been diagnosed with leukaemia, the Kiwi golfer has recorded a victory on the Japan Golf Tour in a remarkable turnaround.

The 44-year-old has claimed his second win on the tour with a one-point victory under adjusted Stableford format at the For The Players by The Players in Gunma.

The last time he won in Japan was in 2015 and it’s his first victory since the Vic Open last February. He was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks later.

“A year ago, I received the diagnosis of leukemia, and it was a devastating blow. Throughout my hospitalisation, I remained confined to the hospital bed and lost 17kg,” Hendry said.

“The hospitalisation was about three to four months. I couldn’t play golf for five months. I was discharged in September and it was not until October before I started playing again.

“I’m truly grateful for this second opportunity in my golfing journey and the chance to return to professional competition. My current goal is to enjoy golf and cherish time with my family,” he added.

Hendry held a four-point advantage heading into the final round and started strong with an eagle at the par five second. He had two birdies and three bogeys across his final round to finish with 38 points, one clear of Hideto Kobukuro.

Hendry was locked in for his third trip to the British Open last year before his golf career and life appeared to come crashing down with a cancer diagnosis.

It meant having to withdraw from the major as he underwent treatment not knowing whether he would play a professional tournament again.

But the news has been all positive for the 2017 New Zealand Open winner following rounds of chemotherapy, and his invitation to last year’s Open Championship has been held over for a year by tournament organisers.