Michael Guerin: Now is the time for TAB bosses to act

In the TAB's terms and conditions, it details how they can void and refund bets should a technical malfunction occur on its website. Photo / File

In the TAB's terms and conditions, it details how they can void and refund bets should a technical malfunction occur on its website. Photo / File

OPINION:

Now is the time for TAB bosses and Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty to protect New Zealand racing’s most important resource: punters.

The TAB has completed the hard work of securing proposals from three huge overseas betting agencies which, if accepted, will reduce costs and increase returns to the racing industry and sport.

If the numbers add up they will need McAnulty’s approval to seal the deal which will see much of the day-to-day running of the TAB’s operations handed over to winning company.

But before McAnulty signs off it is crucial he demands safeguards for New Zealand punters, the group who provide all the money but have no official advocate.

While the potential geo-blocking of New Zealand punters, which would leave them with the TAB as their only racing and sports betting option, is likely a year away it could leave many New Zealand punters vulnerable.

Most corporate bookmakers worldwide will restrict or block punters they deem to be too smart, even though some still lose. Many are restricted for simply securing better fixed-odds prices than what a horse starts.

These restrictions are the bane of punters worldwide and while the New Zealand TAB has its faults and weaknesses, one of the most important policies it has implemented is Punters Promise.

That means the TAB will, under almost all circumstances, take a win bet from a punter to win a $2000 profit on any horse or dog race.

It is a fair limit and covers the overwhelming majority of punters and a version of that must be written into any new contract before McAnulty signs off on the deal.

If it is not then New Zealand punters could face the situation where they can’t bet overseas but also can’t bet to win a reasonable, or even any amount, with the TAB because the new agencies pulling the strings have restricted them.

With tote pools falling to the point that fixed odds are the main form of betting, the heavy restriction would mean regular punters would be driven from the game or forced to set up clandestine overseas accounts.

And don’t think that only happens to professional or regular winning punters, there are countless stories of large overseas betting firms restricting punters after just a few wins.

Imagine if you backed three winners, were restricted by the TAB’s new partners but had no other way to bet? That is not far-fetched, it happens.

If the TAB and the racing industry seek a monopoly, they and their new strategic partners must guarantee New Zealand punters are given a fair go.

If they are not willing to pay that price then the Racing Minister should tell them no deal.

Because if he doesn’t protect New Zealand punters who else will?