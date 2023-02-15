The Football Ferns need to offer something to show they are ready to scale new heights in July, writes Michael Burgess. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

It’s time for the Football Ferns to make a statement.

After all the promises, hyperbole and talk of the last 18 months, it feels like their Women’s World Cup trajectory boils down to what happens over the next eight days, with the match against Portugal and the two-game series with Argentina.

That might sound overly dramatic, but it’s not.

Results are important but it is beyond that; the Ferns need to offer something — at both ends of the field — to show they are ready to reach new heights at the Fifa Women’s World Cup later this year.

It’s vital for the squad’s belief and confidence, along with the fans. There is a public out there keen to get behind this team — as shown in the excellent crowds for the United States series — but their patience will extend only so far.

Coach Jitka Klimková and captain Ali Riley are both enthusiastic, loquacious types and there has been a lot of words from them since Klimková started her tenure in October 2021.

We’ve heard about culture, growth, learnings, progress, journeys, special environments, bonds, improvement and patience.

Now we need to see some evidence, something to cling on to when you are telling your friends how and why the Ferns will be competitive when the big show rolls round on July 20 for the opening date with Norway, now only around 150 days away.

Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Getty

The USA series was unfortunate timing and the Ferns made the best of a difficult situation, particularly with the first half in Wellington, which should be a template for their intensity and physicality from here.

But the upcoming matches are ideal preparation and a unique opportunity that might never come again.

The chance to play three matches, against top-30 opponents on home soil, with Fifa running the show and taking care of all the logistics due to the first Women’s World Cup playoff tournament being staged at the same time?

That’s perfect.

After this, there is only one more international window in April before the wider Ferns squad assemble in June.

There will be practice matches ahead of the tournament but at that stage it’s more about refining and polishing than experimenting.

The Ferns have to seize this moment.

Principally, they need to offer more in the final third. They’ve only scored six goals in the last 14 matches and a total of 10 across Klimková's 18-game tenure.

Finding the net is the hardest task in football but the main concern is the lack of chances. Sure, you can put aside the USA series — not a single genuine opportunity created — but there was also a dearth of chances in the Christchurch matches against South Korea in November.

It was the same against Japan last October and for most of last year.

Gabi Rennie of New Zealand attempts a shot at goal against South Korea during their match in November last year. Photo / Photosport

At this late stage, it doesn’t really matter how the Ferns ultimately play — whether direct, counter attacking or possession based — they need to have more of a cutting edge up front.

That makes the decision not to bring in Wellington Phoenix teenager Milly Clegg this week — even as a training partner — hard to understand.

Klimková is wary of putting pressure on the 17-year-old, which is understandable and rightly points out Clegg is raw in professional football.

But her potential is obvious and it’s hard to see the downside of a soft, managed, introduction to the environment this time, before a proper opportunity to show her wares in April and beyond.

These matches are also critical for the defensive unit, after all the changes over the last two windows. There have been moments of impressive resilience with this team — particularly in Townsville against Australia — but they have also conceded too many sloppy goals, a scenario that will kill any dreams of progression at the World Cup, given how tight group A will be.

New Zealand meet Portugal at Waikato Stadium on Friday (7pm), ahead of another practice match between Argentina and Chile at North Harbour Stadium (7:30pm).

The playoff tournament proper gets underway on Saturday, with Senegal facing Haiti in Auckland (North Harbour, 2pm), with the winner to face Chile next Wednesday for a spot at the Women’s World Cup.

Cameroon and Thailand clash later that evening in Hamilton (7pm), with the victor advancing to play Portugal for a golden ticket.

Football Ferns matches

February 17: v Portugal - Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

February 20: v Argentina - Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

February 23: v Argentina - North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

⋅ All matches 7pm