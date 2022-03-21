Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport

Michael Burgess: Four reasons for hope - and fear - after Warriors' poor start to NRL season

4 minutes to read
Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Getty Images / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

OPINION:

After two frustrating defeats to start the season, Michael Burgess finds reasons for hope - and fear - from the Warriors' campaign so far.

Reasons for hope

The spirit is alive

Across that first

