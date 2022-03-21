Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Getty Images / Photosport

Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Getty Images / Photosport

OPINION:

After two frustrating defeats to start the season, Michael Burgess finds reasons for hope - and fear - from the Warriors' campaign so far.

Reasons for hope

The spirit is alive

Across that first two rounds, the Warriors made 24 errors. And that number doesn't account for the amount of poor decisions in critical moments, which aren't recorded by statisticians but are momentum killers all the same.

But despite those moments of mayhem and early 0-12 deficits in both games, the Warriors found a way back into the contests, when previous incarnations of the Auckland team may have folded. It is evidence of a unity and togetherness within this group, though it will be tested if results continue to go south.

Forward foundation

The Warriors have the makings of a decent pack. Addin Fonua-Blake has been immense, with a total of 334 running metres, plenty of minutes and couple of 'follow me' line breaks.

Josh Curran's workrate and commitment has caught the eye, fast becoming the team's everywhere man, though he needs more help.

Young Tongan Eli Katoa has been consistent and powerful on the edge, while Saturday's game offered hope that the Wayde Egan-Jazz Tevaga dummy half axis could be a good initiative.

Eliesa Katoa in action. Photo / Photosport

New recruits start well

It's always a gamble bringing players in, but some have already justified their worth.

Prop Aaron Pene looks a great buy, as the former Storm prop is remarkably mobile for his size and it's surely not a coincidence that his time on the field has coincided with the comebacks in both games.

Jesse Arthars had a strong debut and already looks the best centre at the Warriors, among a raw group. His hunger and determination was evident from his first carry, and club insiders say it has been on display since he first arrived late last year.

Local boys show their worth.

Prop Bunty Afoa, who was deemed surplus to requirements not so long ago, was impressive against the Dragons while the off-contract Chanel Harris-Tavita's passion and purpose is a great example to others, even if his play still needs polish.

Bunty Afoa of the Warriors tries to power through the Titans tacklers. Photo / Photosport

Reasons for fear

Inconsistency within a game

Most sides have ups and downs across a season but the Warriors can resemble three different teams within a single match, with the good, the bad and the ugly on display again on Saturday.

Periods of stout defence and unrelenting effort, mixed in with collective and individual brain fades. The Dragons and Titans were almost as guilty, with rollercoaster performances of their own, but that is less likely against better opposition and as the season progresses.

Defence

After conceding an average of 26 points a match last year, defence was the major work in the pre season but remains a big concern, with nine tries yielded in the first two rounds.

Backline personnel changes haven't helped, but the Warriors constantly look vulnerable on the edge and down the flanks. Line speed is an issue while their sliding defence has been regularly exposed.

Losing ground among the middleweights

Jazz Tevaga (centre) of the Warriors passed the ball. Photo / Photosport

There is a pronounced 'Us and Them' feel to the NRL again, with a big four or five teams and the rest.

Unless there is some crazy quantum leap coming, the Warriors won't be able to live with the intensity and speed of the heavyweights like Penrith, Melbourne, Souths and the Roosters, but they have already dropped two games against middleweight teams. And other teams that missed the top eight last year, like the Broncos, Sharks and Cowboys already have some momentum.

Backline basics

The Warriors lack creativity and experience out wide, all the more galling after watching the unwanted Peta Hiku's solid start for the Cowboys.

The decision not to offer Hiku an extended new deal, while converting Euan Aitken into a back rower, has left a considerable vacuum in the centres, which is one of the toughest positions to learn, especially defensively.