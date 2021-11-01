Melbourne Cup: Disaster strikes on Melbourne Cup morning

Melbourne Cup Queen Makybe Diva. Video / LOVERACINGNZ

One contender has been scratched on the morning of the Melbourne Cup.

Delphi ($21) has been given the all-clear to race this afternoon after passing an extra veterinary test this morning but it's disaster for Future Score ($151), who has been scratched.

Delphi presented signs of lameness in his left foreleg on Monday, but pulled up fine on Tuesday and vets have given him the green light.

Future Score was withdrawn from the race after being re-examined by vets this morning with lameness in his right foreleg, bringing the field down to 23 runners.

