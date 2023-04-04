Ryan Fox walks up the 13th fairway with his caddie, Dean Smith, during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox will be among the late starters on Friday morning when the Masters gets underway at Augusta.

Fox, who has been grouped with Americans Billy Horschel and Harris English for the first two rounds, is at golf’s biggest stage for the first time.

He’ll start at 4:36am New Zealand time on Friday before, before a 1:24am tee-off on Saturday for the second round.

The Masters have largely decided against grouping the outspoken PGA Tour stars with their LIV counterparts for the opening two rounds.

Tiger Woods is featured alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele (2.18am NZT) will defending champion Scottie Scheffler is teeing up alongside Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett (5.36am).

Two other featured group includes Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Cameron Young (2.42am) and Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau (6am).