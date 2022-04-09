Tiger Woods reacts after missing a birdie putt on the eighth green during the third round at the Masters. Photo / AP

Live updates of the third round of the US Masters at Augusta.

8.23am

Nice par save for Tiger at the 14th to remain at two over for the day, 13 shots back from Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler has a chance to move to 11-under but his birdie attempt at the seventh rolls around the cup and doesn't drop.

8.12am

Back-to-back birdies for Tiger as he has a 26 footer for eagle which falls short and he taps in for birdie at the 12th. Woods now three-over.

Scheffler takes his lead to five shots again with a birdie at the sixth. The leader has three birdies and a bogey so far.

8.06am

The lead to cut again. Shane Lowry makes birdie at the sixth to move to five-under and Cam Smith also picks up a shot at the eighth, he's now four-under.

7.51am

Birdie for Tiger! And he does with a 14-footer right to left putt for a two at the par three 12th. A big cheer for his second birdie of the day. He's now at four-over.

7.43am

Tiger's putting just letting him down today. Another straight-forward five-footer goes wide and he takes bogey at the 11th to go to five-over.

'He just looks fatigued' says the commentator.

Leader Scheffler drops a shot for the first time today with a bogey at the fourth. Lead now back to five shots.

7.35am

Scheffler makes a five-foot birdie putt at the third and he's now at 10-under, with a lead of six shots. Schwartzel drops a shot to move back to three-under so just Shane Lowry at four-under now.

Scheffler -10

Lowry -4

Schwartzel -3

Smith -3

7.20am

Scheffler moves to nine-under with a birdie at the par five second. Playing partner Schwartzel also makes a birdie and sits in a share of second with Shayne Lowry at five-under.

Back at the 10th and Tiger Woods walks away with a par to start the second nine. He now heads to Amen Corner.

7.08am

Scheffler looks in early trouble on the first after his approach rolls off the green but he deftly chips to within two feet and taps in for par. The world number one then smashes his drive down the second fairway. He's not playing conservative with a five-shot lead.

Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry and Charl Schwartzel share second at three-under. Six players are a shot back including defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Cam Smith.

Tiger drops another shot at the ninth as a testing par putt goes by the hole. Woods is now four-over for the tournament with a three-over first nine.

6.50am

Cameron Smith and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson both move to share of second with early birdies. Justin Thomas drops a shot after two early birdies and moves back to two-under. Everyone out on the course now as the leader Scottie Scheffler tees off - still with a five-shot lead.

At the par five eighth, Woods finds the fairway bunker on the right with this tee shot and has to layup and walks away with his third straight par after that shocker at the fifth to remain at three-over.

6.30am

Another solid drive for Tiger at the par four seventh but his approach is inexplicably well short of the green. Certainly rust to his game which is understandable. But he bounces back with another great chip shot, this one a flip shot to get close to the green and makes the par.

The commentator says Woods looks to be labouring more than we have seen him this week. He has had a noticeable limp around Augusta.

6:18am

Tiger stands on the tee at the par three sixth after four-putting the previous hole and he is not happy. Doesn't help matters when he sends his ball into the front bunker. But he recovers with a masterful chip to get within a foot of the hole and taps in for par to remain at three-over.

Justin Thomas the only name leaping onto the leaderboard as he starts his round with two straight birdies through three holes to move to three-under and a share of second.

6:08am

Trouble for Tiger with a double bogey six at the par five fifth. He's three-putted from six feet. Woods now three-over for the tournament. 12 shots back from the leader Scottie Scheffler who will tee off at 6.50am.

5:55am

With the leaders waiting to tee off, no one is making much of a move on Moving Day at the Masters.

The cool, windy conditions are preventing anyone from going real low.

Only a handful of players are below par in the third round, led by Viktor Hovland at 2 under with four holes to play.

Tiger Woods is even through his first four holes after bogeying No. 1 and bouncing back with a birdie at the par-5 second.

Scottie Scheffler came into the day with a record-tying five-stroke lead through 36 holes. Woods is nine shots back.

5 am

Tiger Woods has teed off in the third round of the Masters, looking to slice into a nine-stroke deficit between him and 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.

In his first official tournament since a horrific car crash nearly 14 months ago, Woods made his 22nd consecutive cut at Augusta National.

Winning a sixth green jacket will be much more difficult.

Woods begins the round with a 1-over 145 score. Scheffler is at 8 under, five shots clear of the field and matching the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history.

Only one player who previously built such a big margin at the halfway point failed to go on to win the green jacket.

Even so, Woods believes he still has a shot in the difficult conditions.

"It's going to be quick, and I need to go out there and put myself there," he said "If you're within five or six on that back nine going into Sunday, you've got a chance. So I just need to get there."