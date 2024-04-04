Tiger Woods at The Genesis Invitational. Photo / Getty

Tiger Woods is focused on preparation for the upcoming US Masters - taking drastic measures to ensure he’s ready for the gruelling week.

“He’s focused,” a friend of the 48-year-old told the New York Times. “He’s working really hard in the gym. He’s eating right. He’s even eliminated sex.

“He does that now when he’s preparing - no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus.”

Woods not been seen with anyone publicly since his acrimonious split from girlfriend of six years Erica Herman in 2023.

She sued the 15-time Major winner for $49.7m in an attempt to get out of a non-disclosure agreement she had signed, but dropped the case in November last year.

“There’s no one to speak of,” Woods said to The Post later when asked if he was dating anyone.

It is not the first time an athlete has chosen to abstain from sexual activity before a looming competition. Muhammad Ali famously claimed a six week period of celibacy before big fights and fellow boxer Mike Tyson has said he went for five years without sex during the prime of his career.

But not all athletes agree. In a 1969 interview with Playboy, former NFL quarterback Joe Namath said that he had sex before games to “get rid of the kind of nervous tension that an athlete doesn’t need.”

Woods will head into the Masters without having played four consecutive rounds of golf since the Hero World Challenge back in December. He won one of the most-famous Masters titles in 2019, his first major win in 11 years.

His 2023 Masters bid was cut short when he withdrew after 54 holes due to inflamation of tissue in his foot. He has maintained a low profile in the past year since, with the biggest news surrounding the global star that he had ended his 27-year apparel deal with Nike.

Woods has long maintained the Masters is his favorite tournament.