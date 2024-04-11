Ryan Fox in action during a practice round at the Augusta National Golf Club. Photo / Photosport

Ahead of his return to the Masters, Ryan Fox speaks with Christopher Reive about the aura of Augusta National Golf Club.

There’s something about Augusta National.

A golf course steeped in history and tradition, it’s the only venue with a designated spot in the rotation of major championships year after year as it plays host to the Masters; the first major of the season.

For fans and players alike, the Masters is the tournament you want to be at - but that’s easier said than done.

Hopeful spectators have to go into a lottery to secure tickets, and with a smaller field than the other majors, players need to meet a tight threshold to receive an invitation to take part.

Speaking to the Herald this week ahead of his second-straight Master appearance, Kiwi Ryan Fox says time on the ground at Augusta is to be savoured.

“It’s Disneyland as a golfer,” Fox explains.

“It’s such an iconic venue, it’s probably the hardest golf course to get on in the world, it’s probably the hardest tournament to get into in the world. As a fan, it’s probably one of the hardest to get tickets to in the majority of sports. That just adds to the aura of the place.

“All the funny little quirky rules, the food prices still being back in what seems like the 70s or 80s, no phones on the golf course. All of that stuff just adds to the aura of the place and it’s just such a cool event to be part of.

“I’m happy to be here for a second straight year, and it’s definitely something to put on my CV at the end of my golf career.”

Fox is one of 89 golfers who will tee off on Friday morning in the 88th edition of the tournament, in a bid to win a green jacket that will hang on the coat rack among legends of the game. The green jacket is arguably the most iconic reward in the sport and, in one of the many traditions of the event, must be returned to the clubhouse the year after the athlete’s triumph.

It remains the property of the athlete, but hangs in the clubhouse alongside the jackets of prior winners. In most cases, repeat winners do not get a brand new jacket, but are presented with their old one, should they take out the event again.

Jon Rahm celebrates winning the Masters in 2023. Photo / AP

Augusta has been the site of several of the sport’s biggest moments, perhaps none more so than Tiger Woods’ chip-in on the 16th for birdie on the way to his fourth Masters title in 2005.

Nestled a few metres off the green and sitting just before an increase in grass height where the fringe meets the rough, Woods hit the perfect shot as he landed the ball high on the green and let the slope do the rest; the ball coming to a near stop on the lip of the hole with the Nike swoosh in full view, before falling into the cup.

Fox returns to the tournament after a solid display in his 2023 debut when he finished in a tie for 26th.

It was the start of an impressive year for the Kiwi as he went on to be one of just 12 players to make the cut in all four of the year’s majors.

Unlike in 2023, Fox believes coming into the week having played the course before will be a big advantage.

“There are so many little intricacies of the golf course, having an idea of how to play it before coming in is really important.

“There’s so much to learn in a week and I’ve got a pretty good memory for golf courses, so coming back with some prior knowledge is really good.”

This year, however, he comes into Augusta searching for form after missing the cut five times in eight PGA Tour starts. He has shown signs that he is trending in the right direction, though a few bad holes have seen his scores blow out a touch too far in recent weeks.

Ryan Fox walks the course at Augusta National with his family during the par-three competition at the Masters. Photo / Getty Images

Ahead of this week’s tournament, Fox had been working with coach Jamie Gough and was pleased with what he had been able to do when out on the course for practice.

“In an event like this, it’s not really about score,” Fox explains of his practice sessions.

“You’re trying to figure out some bits of the golf course, hit some shots that you think you’re going to have to hit during the week.

“For me, especially at majors and courses I haven’t played a lot, it’s more ‘go out and see what the golf course gives you’, how it’s playing, what sort of shots you’ll need to hit... a lot of chipping and putting being done, a few bunker shots and figuring out where the best places to miss it are.”

Fox will be one of the first to tee off on Friday morning, playing alongside Sergio Garcia and Chris Kirk in the seventh group.

Weather could play a factor in the opening round, with thunderstorms threatening to disrupt play before things clear up for the weekend. The Masters have announced patron admission would be delayed on the morning of the opening round due to the forecast, with the worst of it expected early in the day.

With Fox scheduled to tee off at just after 9am local time, he’s hopeful the weather wouldn’t play too much of a part in the day.

“I think the only thing you can really hope when there’s weather coming in, is that you get lucky and get the right side of the draw,” Fox says.

“This week, with the weather forecast at Augusta, I don’t know if there’s going to be a good side, but sometimes you’ve just got to hope for a little bit of luck in that respect. If it comes in as bad as it’s forecast, there may not be golf at some point on Thursday.

“With thunderstorms especially, we’d be off for a while, so in that respect you can’t really prepare much for it; you want a little bit of luck and hopefully you don’t have to play through the worst of the conditions before there is a delay.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.