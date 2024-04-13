Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

Ryan Fox has all but fallen out of contention at the 2024 US Masters, after a third round of five-over at Augusta National.

Having made the cut on Saturday (NZ time), Fox left the course in a share of 26th place at four-over for the tournament, heading into the final round on Monday.

At four-over, the Kiwi is tied with Australia’s Adam Scott, who won the green jacket in 2013, and is 11 shots off the pace.

As Fox finished, American world No 1 Scottie Scheffler held the outright lead at seven-under overall, and was one-under through 15 holes in his third round.

Scheffler was closely followed by his compatriots, with Colin Morikawa (six-under) in second, and the pair of Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa (five-under) two shots back.

However, Fox’s day could have finished in better fashion, after hitting the flag at the par four 17th, as the ball trickled into the bunker en route to a triple bogey for the Kiwi, before dropping another shot on the 18th.

All up, Fox finished with four birdies, six bogeys and the triple bogey for his day’s work.

Starting the day at one-under, Fox began brightly, and peeled off three successive birdies to start the day, and surged up the leaderboard at four-under.

But given the challenging course conditions on offer at Augusta, Fox quickly came back down to earth to finish his front nine.

After three straight pars, Fox dropped three shots in as many holes from the seventh to the ninth, and lost any ground gained from his three birdies, and finish his front nine at even par.

Then, to make matters worse, the 37-year-old dropped another shot on the 10th, and moved to one-over for his third round.

A birdie on the 13th gave promise of a recovery on the back nine, only to drop another shot on the 14th, before the disaster on the 17th.

Leaving the course in a share of 26th, Fox holds the same place on the leaderboard as his finish in 2023, in what was his first visit to the Masters as a player.

Ten players were still active at the time Fox left the course to complete his third round.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



