Ryan Fox looks content as he completes his first ever round at the Masters. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox has posted an impressive debut round at the Masters at Augusta National on Friday, an experience he says was like living out a dream.

Fox recorded four birdies and two bogeys as part of an opening round score of 70 that left him in a tie for 17th, five shots behind early leaders Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland.

A steady, even, opening first nine that featured a birdie and bogey set him up nicely to land a few more shots as he made his way back towards the clubhouse.

Consecutive birdies on 12 and 13 gave the debutant a brief confidence boost before a bogey on 14. He finsiehd with another birdie on the 18th in front of his closest supporters.

“It’s great to have my mates up here, and Mum and Dad,” said Fox. “I think Dad had a great time on the par-three [on Thursday] and, yeah, it’s pretty special to share the whole moment with them and give them a couple of cheers as well out there.”

Fox said he felt he left more opportunities to score out on the course.

“I felt like I played really solid. I probably should have birdied two and three from where I was, but then made a really nice par on five and a little bit of a slip-up on six. But felt like it was really close.

“Definitely had a couple of those Augusta moments on nine, thought I had a great shot and the breeze kind of switched back in for a second there; that seems to happen a fair bit around here, especially when the breeze is down.”

However, it was during the back nine’s famed Amen Corner, consisting of the most challenging holes at Augusta, where Fox found his form.

“I got lucky on 11. I hit probably my worst tee shot of the day and ended up with a little gap and an eight iron on the green and two-putted from 90-odd feet; hit it exactly where you’re supposed to on 12 and finally made a putt, which was nice.

“I guess I took the shot on, on 13 from the pine straw. I kind of figured that’s not a bad place to be this week if you get a lie. I hit a five iron into the middle of the green.

“So that sort of got the round going and I probably could have had a couple more there, but if you would have given me 70 at the start of the day, I would have taken it.”

Ryan Fox shakes hands with playing partner Billy Horschel on the 18th green after their first round at the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo / Getty

Playing alongside two friends on the world circuit, Harris English and Billy Horschel, helped create a relaxed atmosphere for Fox.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better group to play with. I know Harris and Billy really well, so we had a lot of fun out there.

“I was a lot more calm and a lot less nervous than I expected to be. I just enjoyed the whole experience out there. I said to myself, ‘regardless of what happens, I get to play the Masters, so I can live with whatever the outcome is’, and it was kind of a nice way to play.”

With the weather forecast predicting tougher conditions the next three days, Fox’s strong start has him well placed to make the cut and compete for the spoils come Monday.

The warm, muggy air and relatively soft greens allowed for good scores for just about everyone. Cameron Young and Jason Day were at 67.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, trying to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back, was in the group at 68 that included major champions Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Gary Woodland, along with Xander Schauffele and US Amateur champion Sam Bennett.

Missing from the red numbers was Tiger Woods, who now has to worry about a chance to don that Sunday red shirt. He has never missed the cut as a pro in the Masters and will have some work to do if he wants to keep that streak alive.