Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson equals 54-hole record to take control

Dustin Johnson tees off on the seventh hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Dustin Johnson began his assault on Augusta National with a five iron for a tap-in eagle, and he never relented until he matched the 54-hole record at the Masters and built a four-shot lead to put himself in prime position for another major.

Johnson has been in this position before, and he plans to lean on his experience.

Not from the 82 he shot at Pebble Beach in the 2010 US Open. Not the three-putt from 12 feet on a bumpy 18th green that cost him at Chambers Bay. Not even the one-shot lead he lost three months ago at Harding Park. They were among four times he had at least a share of the 54-hole lead in a major without converting.

He's talking about the last three days at Augusta National. It's been a masterful performance.

"If I can play like I did, I think it will break that streak," Johnson said. "It's just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I'm swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I'll have a good day."

A third round that began with 10 players separated by one shot turned into a one-man show. The No 1 player in the world looked every bit the part with a seven-under 65, pulling away with the eagle and two birdies in the opening four holes, nearly holing a wedge from the seventh fairway, handling the par fives on the back nine with two-putt birdies and going the last 30 holes without a bogey.

He was at 16-under, matching the 54-hole record Jordan Spieth set in 2015 when he won the Masters by four shots over Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose.

The cast of challengers are not nearly as experienced. Two of them are Masters rookies. Sungjae Im, the supreme ball-striker from South Korea who won his first PGA Tour title two weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down golf in the spring, birdied the last hole for 68. Abraham Ancer of Mexico saved par on the 18th for a 69. Joining them at 12-under 204 was Cameron Smith of Australia, who had 12 straight pars before running off three straight birdies and then closing with three scrambling pars for a 69.

"He's been there before multiple times, and No 1 in the world," Ancer said. "I think he's right where he wants to be. We know that we have to go low, and that's it. It's very simple. If DJ goes out there and plays really solid, it's going to be pretty much impossible to catch him. Whatever has to be done out there has to be pretty special."

Dustin Johnson waves after putting on the 10th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Still, there is enormous pressure on Johnson because of his history. He has not converted two 54-hole leads, nor has he won at two majors where he shared the 54-hole lead. His only major was the 2016 US Open when he rallied from four shots behind at Oakmont.

Johnson, who had to sit out two tournaments after testing positive for the coronavirus a month ago, still came into the Masters having won twice, finishing runner-up three times and tying for sixth in the US Open.

"I'm very comfortable with having the lead. I've been in this situation a lot of times," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to the challenge. It's still going to be a tough day. I'm going to have to play well if I want to get it done."

Defending champion Tiger Woods will stick around to present the green jacket, and he'll have to leave his at Augusta National until he returns. Woods was four-under through 10 holes to start the Masters, and he picked up only one more shot over the next 44 holes. He finished off a 71 in the second round, had a 72 in the third round and was 11 shots behind.

The scoring has been low all week. The 36-hole cut was at even-par, the lowest in Masters history, another update to the club's record book.

Still in front of Johnson is a chance to set the 72-hole record. All he cares about is a green jacket, and given his past experience, he knows better than to look ahead.

- AP