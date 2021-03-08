Martin Devlin: Wild weekend of sport showed Silver Ferns are the real deal

So what did we learn from another wild weekend of sport?

That the Silver Ferns are the real deal. Not just World Champions but now, for the first time in a decade, Constellation Cup winners as well. Three-one over the Diamonds, it doesn't get better than this. Literally, it doesn't, because for a decade it hasn't.

And how about the Black Caps? All you doubters out there who didn't believe we would turn around two awful batting efforts - including myself! - that effort on that pitch after being so comprehensively outplayed in games three and four was simply outstanding.

We learned that the Phoenix will be even better off with the return of Steven Taylor. Good win last night vs the Glory and the re-acquisition of Taylor makes it feel like a finals charge a la last year might just be about to kickstart.

Israel Adesanya is not superman - damn close but not quite. Great effort against an opponent who in the end had too much of a weight advantage and was just too grappingly good. Israel is an amazing fighter but not enough of a wrestler, yet, to beat a guy like Blachovicz. Can't wait for the rematch!

And finally we learned that the Hurricanes are last year's Chiefs. The Chiefs have already had a better season than last. The Highlanders will come third.

The Blues are the only side capable of challenging the Crusaders. And the four-peat champs are set to win their fifth title in a row. But we knew that already, right?