Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

March Madness and Caitlin Clark show investment in women’s sport pays off: Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has become one of America's biggest stars. Photo / AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has become one of America's biggest stars. Photo / AP

OPNION

A historic moment in women’s basketball was reached on Monday as 18.7 million people tuned into the NCAA final between Iowa and South Carolina.

It was the largest audience for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.