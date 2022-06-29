The Māori All Blacks haka ahead of the Ireland clash. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the tour clash between Ireland and the Māori All Blacks.

Ireland open their tour with a highly anticipated clash against the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton.

Māori All Blacks head coach Clayton McMillan named a blend of experience and rising young talent with the selection of 10 debuting Māori All Blacks.

The Māori All Blacks starting pack features an experienced front row of loosehead prop Ollie Norris (Ngāpuhi), tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax (Muaupoko / Ngāi Tūhoe) and Kurt Eklund (Ngāti Kahu) at hooker. Debutants Tyrone Thompson (Ngāi Tāmanuhiri / Ngāti Rangiwewehi) and Jermaine Ainsley (Te Rārawa / Te Arawa) will provide impact off the bench, alongside Crusaders prop, Tamaiti Williams (Ngāpuhi).

Locking duo of Josh Dickson (Ngāi Tahu) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (Ngāti Porou) will start, with Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Ngāti Raukawa / Ngāti Tūwharetoa) on the bench. Billy Harmon (Ngāti Tahu), debutants Cameron Suafoa ( Ngāpuhi ) and Cullen Grace (Ngāti Whakaue / Ngāti Raukawa) make up the starting loose forward trio, with TK Howden (Ngāi Tūhoe) on the bench.

In the backs, a strong Chiefs combination of Kāpene Paheko (Co-Captain) Brad Weber (Ngāti Porou) and Josh Ioane (Te Rārawa) will take the field at nine and ten. Debutant and Kāpene Paheko (Co-Captain) TJ Perenara (Ngāti Rangitihi) will provide impact from the bench.

The midfield sees Rameka Poihipi (Ngāti Whakaue) and Billy Proctor (Ngāi Te Rangi/Ngāpuhi) start at 12 and 13.

The back three is made up of Connor Garden-Bachop (Ngāti Awa) on the left wing, Shaun Stevenson (Ngāpuhi) on the right. A first for brothers Zarn and Bailyn Sullivan to be named in the same team, with Zarn Sullivan (Ngāti Kahungunu) starting at fullback, Hurricanes teammates and debutants Ruben Love (Te Atiawa) and Bailyn Sullivan (Ngāti Kahungunu) to be injected off the bench.

McMillan (Ngāi Te Rangi/Ngāi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: "We are anticipating a huge challenge from Ireland on Wednesday. They are a top tier, physical team, with a strong defence."

McMillan is expecting the experience of co-captains Weber and Perenara to be an asset across the team which has 10 debutants.

"Having Weber and Perenara as co-captains ensures there is always strong leadership on the field, especially against the unrelenting Ireland side. For our debut players, this will be a proud moment to not only represent this team, but their whānau and their iwi."

"It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase Māori rugby internationally, it has been 12 years since the Māori All Blacks last played Ireland, McMillan said the team are excited to take the field in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton)."