Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Cup quarter-final. Photo / AP

Manchester United came from behind twice before Amad Diallo scored a late extra-time winner to secure a dramatic 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool.

Diallo received a second yellow for taking his shirt off following the goal which came in the 120th minute.

Harvey Elliott looked to book Liverpool a spot in the semifinals when he put them 3-2 ahead in the first half of extra-time after an attempt on goal was deflected into the back of the net. But Marcus Rashford made it 3-3 in the 112th minute before Diallo broke free on the counter from a Liverpool corner to score the winner at the other end.

FA Cup results

Quarter-finals

Coventry 3 Wolves 2

Chelsea 4 Leicester City 2

Manchester City 2 Newcastle Utd 0

Manchester United 4 Liverpool 3 (AET)