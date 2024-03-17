Manchester United came from behind twice before Amad Diallo scored a late extra-time winner to secure a dramatic 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool.
Diallo received a second yellow for taking his shirt off following the goal which came in the 120th minute.
Harvey Elliott looked to book Liverpool a spot in the semifinals when he put them 3-2 ahead in the first half of extra-time after an attempt on goal was deflected into the back of the net. But Marcus Rashford made it 3-3 in the 112th minute before Diallo broke free on the counter from a Liverpool corner to score the winner at the other end.
More to come...
FA Cup results
Quarter-finals
Coventry 3 Wolves 2
Chelsea 4 Leicester City 2
Manchester City 2 Newcastle Utd 0
Manchester United 4 Liverpool 3 (AET)