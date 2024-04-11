Cambridge gelding Mahrajaan has crossed the Tasman to try to assert his dominance in Australia.

He’s captured two of New Zealand’s biggest staying scalps and now Cambridge gelding Mahrajaan has crossed the Tasman to try to assert his dominance in Australia.

The American-bred gelding was purchased by co-trainer Shaune Ritchie from the 2022 Tattersalls Autumn Horses-In-Training Sale at Newmarket, England, for 75,000 guineas, and rewarded the Cambridge horseman’s judgement a year later when taking out the Group 3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) at Riccarton last November, before going on to secure a Cups double at Ellerslie last month when victorious in the Group 2 Auckland Cup (3200m).

Now victorious over 3200m at Group Two and Three level, Ritchie, along with co-trainer Com Murray, are hoping he can complete the Group-level set in the Group 1 Sydney Cup (3200m) at Randwick on Saturday.

“We bought him initially to try and win a New Zealand Cup with him and once we got over that goal we took the next step, which was the Auckland Cup,” Ritchie told Trackside.

“It is no mean feat to try and win three two-mile races in one season, it probably wouldn’t be done very often, and obviously this is a step-up in class.

“I think we have got a pretty even field this year, it has certainly softened up late, we just hope the track isn’t too soft for him.”

Like many trainers in Australasia, Ritchie said he has always dreamed of lining up a runner in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington on the first Tuesday in November, and Saturday is a litmus test to see if his charge is up to the task.

“We are just testing the waters,” Ritchie said. “It is a boyhood dream to have a runner in a Melbourne Cup, so if he can be competitive here it would be nice to take him home and get him ready for the spring.

“He is just that ultimate stayer. I think the booking of Tommy Marquand [jockey] is a good one, he is very strong and is not scared to get going on them early, he will get him out of the barrier. He is going to need to get him out there from a wide gate [16] and get somewhere involved. He is an on-pace horse and does run the two miles out very strongly. That is his edge over other horses.

“It is just nice to be at Randwick and back in Sydney and perhaps seeing how far we can lift the bar and how high he can jump.”

Meanwhile, back in New Zealand, the stable will be vying for stakes success at Riccarton on Saturday with Nepheti in the Listed NZB Insurance Stakes (1600m).

The Windsor Park Stud-bred-and-raced filly has shown plenty of ability in her brief career to date, winning three and placing in one of her six starts, including a 1-1/4 length triumph over 1400m at Ellerslie a fortnight ago.

Her trainers had been gearing her towards an Oaks tilt, but she has proven to be more effective over a shorter trip and they believe the mile journey this weekend will be right up her alley.

“She is a filly we have always liked and thought we could get her to the Oaks. She failed in the Sunline over 2100m, so I think a mile is her distance,” Murray said.

“I think she is right up there. She showed her class the other day when she sat in behind them, peeled off and away she went.

“She went down last Saturday and got there on Sunday evening and I am very happy with her. By all accounts she has settled in well. She is a pretty fit horse and with the travel down there, we just tick them over. She was pretty right before she left here.”

Nepheti has been installed a $3.80 favourite for Saturday’s contest by TAB bookmakers, ahead of No Rain Ever at $5.50 and Dangerous Liaisons at $7.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk