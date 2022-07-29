Magpies 2022 squad announced, Weber to star in Shield defence

Brad Weber will play his first Magpies game in almost two years on Saturday afternoon when Poverty Bay come to McLean Park to challenge for the Ranfurly Shield. Photo / NZME

Brad Weber will play his first Magpies game in almost two years on Saturday afternoon when Poverty Bay come to McLean Park to challenge for the Ranfurly Shield.

The halfback last played rugby for Hawke's Bay in September 2020 against Counties Manukau, a few weeks before the Magpies defeated Otago to begin their current Shield reign.

Hawke's Bay have named an experienced side for their 11th straight defence as lock Tom Parsons captains a team featuring just one debutant.

That is MAC number eight Tupou Ma'afu Afungia, one of four Magpies apprentices named in head coach Josh Syms' 48-strong 2022 Bunnings NPC squad on Friday morning.

The other apprentices are Napier Tech prop Lewis Bush, Napier Old Boys Marist fullback Paoraian Manuel-Harman and Central Hawke's Bay midfielder Zaccheaus Simpson who all played their first games for the province in South Canterbury's Shield challenge last month.

Substitute hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes is set to play his blazer game against Poverty Bay while Mark Braidwood will make his first appearance for the Magpies since 2018 at prop.

The veteran loosehead is back in the squad to help cover the injured Namatahi Waa, who along with Jacob Devery and Gareth Evans will miss the entire season.

Lolani Faleiva will probably replace Braidwood off the bench against Poverty Bay having graduated from 2021 apprentice to a full-time contract this year.

Lock/loose forward Tiaki Fabish has been promoted as well, although even with the departure of Geoff Cridge to French club Bayonne, minutes in the second row will be hard to come by.

Hawke's Bay have recruited Tongan international and Moana Pasifika forward Sione Tu'ipulotu, bolstering a group that already included Parsons, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Bryn Evans, and another youngster in Frank Lochore.

The bulk of the 2021 Magpies have returned with only Ash Dixon, Tiaan Falcon (both Japan), Brendon O'Connor (New York) and Cridge departing.

In addition to Tu'ipulotu, the Magpies announced the signing of Scottish international midfielder Nick Grigg from Osaka Red Hurricanes in Japan.

The 29-year-old is one of five new faces for 2022 along with Tu'ipulotu, utility back Chase Tiatia, hooker Tyrone Thompson and openside flanker Sam Smith.

The squad features two current All Blacks (Brodie Retallick and Folau Fakatava), four current internationals each from Samoa (Ereatara Enari, Danny Toala, Lolagi Visinia, Neria Foma'i) and Tonga (Joe 'Apikotoa, Sione Tuipulotu, Solomone Funaki, Anzelo Tuitavuki), and three Māori All Blacks (Tyrone Thompson, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Weber).

Of the 44 fully contracted players, 27 played in Super Rugby Pacific this year.

Magpies head coach Josh Syms said he is excited to be able to call on so many players with high-level experience, especially given the departures of Dixon and O'Connor.

"We are looking forward to seeing new leaders develop and all players adding valuably to our team," he said.

New Magpies assistant coach Brock James echoed Syms' excitement and added that he is looking forward to the challenge of the NPC.

''The work done over the last four years by this group of players and the staff has put Hawkes Bay rugby in a very strong position."

Hawke's Bay Magpies to play Poverty Bay at McLean Park on Saturday, kickoff 3.05pm

1. Mark Braidwood

2. Gene Syminton

3. Joel Hintz

4. Isaia Walker-Leawere

5. Tom Parsons (c)

6. Josh Gimblett

7. Sam Smith

8. Tupou Ma'afu Afungia (debut)

9. Brad Weber

10. Caleb Makene

11. Anzelo Tuitavuki

12. Danny Toala

13. Neria Foma'i

14. Ollie Sapsford

15. Harry Godfrey

16. Kianu Kereru-Symes (blazer game)

17. Lolani Faleiva

18. Joe 'Apikotoa

19. Bryn Evans

20. Tiaki Fabish

21. Ereatara Enari

22. Stacey Ili

23. Kienan Higgins

2022 Hawke's Bay Magpies Bunnings NPC squad

Props

Jason Long (Hastings), Pouri Rakete-Stones (Napier Pirate, Hurricanes), Joe 'Apikotoa (Taradale, Moana Pasifika), Namatahi Waa (Taradale, Austin Gilgronis, injured), Joel Hintz (Central), Lolani Faleiva (Taradale, Toronto Arrows), Mark Braidwood (Napier Tech), Lewis Bush (Napier Tech, apprentice)

Hookers

Kianu Kereru-Symes (Tamatea, Hurricanes), Jacob Devery (Hastings, Hurricanes, injured), Tyrone Thompson (Napier Tech, Chiefs), Gene Syminton (Taradale)

Locks

Tom Parsons (Central, Hurricanes), Isaia Walker-Leawere (Clive, Hurricanes), Bryn Evans (Havelock North, Highlanders), Brodie Retallick (Central, Chiefs, All Blacks), Frank Lochore (Central), Sione Tu'ipulotu (MAC, Moana Pasifika), Tiaki Fabish (NOBM)

Loose Forwards

Josh Kaifa (Clive, Moana Pasifika), Sam Smith (Havelock North), Will Tremain (NOBM), Gareth Evans (Havelock North, Highlanders, injured), Marino Mikaele-Tu'u (Hastings, Highlanders), Solomone Funaki (MAC, Moana Pasifika), Devan Flanders (Havelock North, Hurricanes), Josh Gimblett (Eskview), Tupou Ma'afu Afungia (MAC, apprentice)

Halfbacks

Brad Weber (NOBM, Chiefs, All Blacks), Folau Fakatava (Hastings, Highlanders, All Blacks), Ereatara Enari (Tamatea, Moana Pasifika), Connor McLeod (Hastings)

First five eighths

Lincoln McClutchie (Tamatea, Moana Pasifika), Caleb Makene (Taradale, Utah Warriors), Harry Godfrey (Central)

Midfield

Danny Toala (Hastings, Moana Pasifika), Nick Grigg (Central, Osaka Red Hurricanes), Neria Foma'i (Hastings, Moana Pasifika), Stacey Ili (NOBM, Melbourne Rebels), Chase Tiatia (Napier Tech, Chiefs), Dennon Robinson-Bartlett (Tamatea, Toronto Arrows), Zaccheaus Simpson (Central, apprentice)

Outside Backs

Jonah Lowe (Clive, Chiefs), Lolagi Visinia (Clive, Moana Pasifika), Anzelo Tuitavuki (Clive, Moana Pasifika), Ollie Sapsford (Taradale, Brumbies), Kienan Higgins (Taradale), Paoaraian Manuel-Harman (NOBM, apprentice)