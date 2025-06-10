Against all predictions, the injury-depleted Mystics beat the Pulse on the weekend, who were coming off a 25-goal thrashing of the Steel, and the week before that a 24-goal win over the Stars.
Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering said the topsy-turvy results were concerning.
“Because it just shows inconsistency and at the moment it’s actually really hard to predict, it’s not clear cut in predicting winners each week.
“You look at it and go ‘well this team should win’ but who knows what’s going to happen, you cannot take past results into account when you’re trying to predict winners.
“In a way I guess that’s a good thing but personally as a coach and seeing this and looking to our future, because this is our elite competition, you would want to see far more consistency in the performances of not just teams but also individual players.”
The intention of the two-point shot is that it gives teams an opportunity to catch up on the scoreboard, but it can do the opposite.