Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Magic’s strong performance sinks Stars for second time in a week

By Bridget Tunnicliffe
RNZ·
4 mins to read

The Magic defeated the Stars 71-54, leaving the Stars at the bottom of the ANZ Premiership ladder. Photo / Photosport

The Magic defeated the Stars 71-54, leaving the Stars at the bottom of the ANZ Premiership ladder. Photo / Photosport

Analysis by Bridget Tunnicliffe

By Bridget Tunnicliffe of RNZ

The Magic inflicted more pain on the Stars with a 71-54 win in Auckland on Monday night.

Last week, the Magic beat the Stars by 21 goals, but the Stars weren’t able to exact any kind of revenge when they met

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport