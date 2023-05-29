Mad Monday podcast: Will the NRL ever go back to Napier?

A pitch invader is tackled at McLean Park. Photo / Getty

Dai Henwood joins Chris Key for another episode of Mad Monday!

In this episode, should the Warriors keep all games at Go Media Stadium at Mt Smart after the “streakfest” in Napes, NSW has been hit hard ahead of State Of O Game One with Latrel Mitchell getting injured and is it fair to hate a team because they’re doing well?

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’ and Dai Henwood once again comes ‘Off The Back Fence’

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!

