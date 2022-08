Addin Fonua-Blake with Warriors owner Mark Robinson post-game after the Penrith Panthers defeat. Photosport

Dai Henwood & Ben Hurley join Chris Key for another episode of the Mad Monday Podcast!

In this week's episode, the guys talk about Corey Horsburgh's terrible DIY haircut, how the Wah's win percentage is close to the All Blacks, and wrap Round 24 of the NRL.

Plus, Dai Henwood comes 'Off The Back Fence'!

