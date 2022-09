Isaiah Tass of the Rabbitohs celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Photo / Getty

Isaiah Tass of the Rabbitohs celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Photo / Getty

Storme Hitaua and Joel Harrison join Chris Key for another episode of the Mad Monday Podcast!

In this week's episode, the guys wrap an action-packed First Round of the Finals, let you know who to support now the Warriors are gone and give their predictions for the week to come.

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – An NRL Podcast out every Tuesday featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood & Chris Key.