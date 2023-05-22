Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Mad Monday podcast: The Warriors put another two points in the bank

Another two points for the Warriors! Photosport Warriors v Cowboys, NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 15 April 2023. © Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Manaia Stewart joins Chris Key for another episode of Mad Monday!

In this episode, spirit fingers were on show as the Tigers put 66 points on the Cowboys, the Indigenous Round is back, and the Origin teams are finally named as we look forward to Game One next Wednesday!

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’.

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!

Bought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!

