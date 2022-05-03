Mad Monday podcast: The return of our year

Shaun Johnson celebrates kicking the winning golden point during the Warriors' defeat of the Canberra Raiders. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson celebrates kicking the winning golden point during the Warriors' defeat of the Canberra Raiders. Photo / Photosport

Dai Henwood joins Chris Key for another episode of The ACC's Mad Monday and after a win as ugly as they come, the boys are back to chat all things Warriors.

Also on the show, the Doggies came up with a huge Stonka, much to Joey "Skux" Manu's demise and your favourite segment "Dai Henwood Off The Back Fence" is back for a 2 for 1 special.

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – An NRL Podcast out every Tuesday featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood and Chris Key.

Mad Monday is part of the Alternative Commentary Collective - NZ's Home for Sports Entertainment. Check out more podcasts, events, details on live commentaries and sports watch alongs here.