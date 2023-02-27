Mad Monday podcast: The 2023 NRL season preview

The Warriors open the season against the Knights this weekend. Photosport

Mad Monday is back!

Ben Hurley & Chris Key join Dai Henwood for the first episode of 2023!

In this episode, the Mad Monday crew dissects the Warriors team for the new season, highlights all the key moves this off-season and announces exciting news of the Mad Monday Munters Super Coach group where you can challenge the panel!

Plus, a new season of ‘Dai Henwood’s Off The Back Fence’.

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood & Chris Key!



