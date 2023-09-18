Mad Monday podcast: Is this actually our year?

Dai Henwood joins Ben Hurley for another episode of NZ’s #1 rugba league podcast, Mad Monday!
In this episode, the boys reflect on the best Warriors performance of the year and look ahead to next week’s showdown at Suncorp...
Plus, a Dai Henwood “Off The Back Fence” you don’t wanna miss!
The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!
Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!