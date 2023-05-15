Voyager 2022 media awards
Mad Monday podcast: Is the Warriors train back on track?

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Addin Fonua-Blake celebrates during the NZ Warriors' defeat of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

Dai Henwood joins Chris Key for another episode of Mad Monday!

In this episode, did the referee controversy hurt the Warriors this weekend, are the Roosters contenders anymore and listen to how the Pantsman almost wiped out the Sky broadcast against Bulldogs...

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’ & Dai Henwood’s ‘Off The Back Fence’.

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!

Bought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!

