Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates his try against the Bulldogs.

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates his try against the Bulldogs.

Dai Henwood joins Chris Key for another episode of Mad Monday!

In this episode, should the next ANZAC game be in NZ for once, we find out the Electric Koala’s eating plan and Dai reminds us that the Warriors started the same last year and we know how that ended...

Plus, ‘Dai Henwood’s Off The Back Fence’ & the ‘TAB Good Punt”.

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!