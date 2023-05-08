Mad Monday podcast: Does the NRL really hate the Warriors?

Dylan Edwards of the Panthers is congratulated by Nathan Cleary after scoring against the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Dylan Edwards of the Panthers is congratulated by Nathan Cleary after scoring against the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Ben Hurley & Manaia Stewart join Chris Key for another episode of Mad Monday!

In this episode, we’ve decided to fund Andrew Webster to allow him to finally speak his mind, is there worry around the Wahs with the Tigers sniffing around SJ and a treasonous call for the TAB Good Punt...

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!





Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!