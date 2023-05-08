Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Mad Monday podcast: Does the NRL really hate the Warriors?

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Dylan Edwards of the Panthers is congratulated by Nathan Cleary after scoring against the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Dylan Edwards of the Panthers is congratulated by Nathan Cleary after scoring against the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Ben Hurley & Manaia Stewart join Chris Key for another episode of Mad Monday!

In this episode, we’ve decided to fund Andrew Webster to allow him to finally speak his mind, is there worry around the Wahs with the Tigers sniffing around SJ and a treasonous call for the TAB Good Punt...

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!

Latest from Sport