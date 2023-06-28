Mad Monday podcast: Can you lock the Warriors into the top 8 yet?

Shaun Johnson celebrates after scoring. Photosport

Chris Key joins Dai Henwood for another episode of NZ’s #1 rugba league podcast, Mad Monday!

In this episode, the guys recap the Warriors’ 48-18 win over the Dragons, there’s a conversation about how to “transition” from a New South Wales supporter to a Queenslander and Dai absolutely nails an impersonation of Jerome Luai...

Plus, the ‘TAB Good Punt’ and the GREATEST ‘Off The Back Fence’ ever!

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!

Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!