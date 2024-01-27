Lydia Ko of New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Lydia Ko’s bid to become the youngest LPGA Hall of Fame member struck a hitch in the latest tournament in Florida.

Leader Nelly Korda sunk a bunker shot on the 17th hole, the eagle helping her to a four-shot lead over Ko going into Monday’s final round.

The LPGA uses a points system rather than voting to admit Hall of Fame members, and one more tournament victory would do the job for 26-year-old Ko.

She briefly led the Drive On Championship on Sunday, but couldn’t land any birdies on the back nine allowing star American Korda to make her move.

“If I’m in contention or leading it will be lingering in my mind ... I’m so close,” Ko said of the Hall of Fame entry.

There are 34 players in the hall, the last being South Korea’s Inbee Park who was admitted in 2016.

Ko is on a roll at the start of 2024, winning the Tournament of Champions last week, but a birdie on the 18th put Korda in the driver’s seat, on 13 under par.

Ko goes into the final round tied for second with American Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue of Japan.